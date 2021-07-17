Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGTA. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.84. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

