Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $272,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $191,526.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,545.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,684 shares of company stock worth $6,463,761 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

