Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 112.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLI shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

BLI stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $652,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.12 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,183. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

