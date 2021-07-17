Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in CI Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CI Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $18.92.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $505.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

