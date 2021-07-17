ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stake Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,948,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,015 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of ScanSource worth $58,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ScanSource by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $648.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

