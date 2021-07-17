UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,586 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $53.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

