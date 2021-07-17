Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,919,000 after acquiring an additional 672,728 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,129 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after acquiring an additional 285,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,537,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

LTHM opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -148.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

