Insider Selling: Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total value of $265,668.00.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $221.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $224.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.53.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

