Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Lifted to “Buy” at CL King

CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.50.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.