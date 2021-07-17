Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the June 15th total of 296,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, VP Lee Bagwell purchased 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $51,899.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meagan M. Mowry purchased 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,716.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,665 shares of company stock worth $125,836 over the last ninety days. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $172.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

