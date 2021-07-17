Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $5.04 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $31.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.75.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 340,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

