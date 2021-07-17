Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

BFC stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. Bank First has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Bank First had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bank First will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank First by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bank First by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank First by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bank First by 571.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

