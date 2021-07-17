Piper Sandler Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $295.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.50.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $217.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.49. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,212 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $295,109.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,049.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,289 shares of company stock valued at $42,210,558 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

