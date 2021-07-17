Short Interest in ZZLL Information Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZZLL) Increases By 100.0%

ZZLL Information Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZZLL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ZZLL opened at $0.19 on Friday. ZZLL Information Technology has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13.
About ZZLL Information Technology
