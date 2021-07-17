DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Cap Reaches $2.68 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $312,249.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00038063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00102557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00144602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,432.11 or 1.00256306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,930,805 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

