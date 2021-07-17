bAlpha Price Hits $24.19 on Exchanges (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. bAlpha has a market cap of $435,485.03 and approximately $465,422.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $24.19 or 0.00077168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

