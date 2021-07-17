Bella Protocol (BEL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $48.41 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00005159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $50.95 million and approximately $48.41 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00048057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.77 or 0.00790302 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

