Monetha (MTH) Trading Down 13.7% This Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a total market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $142,244.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00048057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.77 or 0.00790302 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

