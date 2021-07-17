Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 16,614 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $37,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,273,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $361.97 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of -1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.74.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.47.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $845,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,042 shares of company stock worth $119,635,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.