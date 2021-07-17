Plug Power’s (PLUG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Plug Power stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.55.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after acquiring an additional 93,535 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Plug Power by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

