IDACORP, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

IDACORP has raised its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.63.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDACORP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

