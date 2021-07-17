Atlas Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

Atlas has a payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Atlas to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Get Atlas alerts:

NYSE ATCO opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Atlas has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.