Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Announces $0.32 Dividend

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) declared a dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3232 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th.
Shares of Kunlun Energy stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kunlun Energy has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $14.50.
About Kunlun Energy
