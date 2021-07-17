Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Announces $0.32 Dividend

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) declared a dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3232 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Kunlun Energy stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kunlun Energy has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.