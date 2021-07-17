C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,384,050.00.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.27. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,248,670,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,929,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 2,505.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,235 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,750,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

