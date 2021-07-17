Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $70.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.39% from the company’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Get Prothena alerts:

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $50.95 on Thursday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38, a PEG ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prothena will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $971,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,842. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prothena by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after buying an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter worth about $46,650,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.