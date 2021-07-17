Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Lowered to “Underperform” at CLSA

CLSA cut shares of Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fast Retailing from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Fast Retailing stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $52.73 and a 1 year high of $103.87.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

