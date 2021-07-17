ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Danske raised shares of ISS A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ISS A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ISS A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

ISSDY stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24. ISS A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

