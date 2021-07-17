Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.21.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS opened at $199.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $202.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.