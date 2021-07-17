St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,355 by Analysts at Barclays

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

STJ has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC cut shares of St. James’s Place to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of St. James’s Place to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,305.22 ($17.05).

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,542 ($20.15) on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,554 ($20.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The company has a market cap of £8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,444.16.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft acquired 987 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of £8,991.57 ($11,747.54).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

