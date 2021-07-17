Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Just Group (LON:JUST)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on the stock.

Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 93.90 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42. Just Group has a 12-month low of GBX 40.66 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.22. The firm has a market cap of £974.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91.

Get Just Group alerts:

In related news, insider David Richardson sold 156,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total value of £167,866.95 ($219,319.24).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.