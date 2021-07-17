Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 830,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,871 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $34,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Carrier Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.