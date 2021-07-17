Jeffrey Dossett Sells 2,990 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $147,975.10.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $78,840.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00.

Impinj stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.13.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth $1,235,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 19.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 114.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 192,726 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

