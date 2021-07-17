Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director Sells $184,900.00 in Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director L Amy Newmark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $184,900.00.

L Amy Newmark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, L Amy Newmark sold 160 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $6,040.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, L Amy Newmark sold 9,000 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $319,230.00.

On Monday, June 7th, L Amy Newmark sold 3,000 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $99,480.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $57,457.40.

On Wednesday, May 26th, L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $43,544.14.

On Monday, May 24th, L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $37,772.30.

On Thursday, May 20th, L Amy Newmark sold 300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $8,670.00.

Shares of CSSE opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.94. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $529.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSSE shares. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

