Insider Selling: Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Major Shareholder Sells 34,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 34,500 shares of Power Solutions International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $155,595.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PSIX opened at $6.08 on Friday. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.17 million during the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 706.96% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

