Michael W. Clarke Buys 20,561 Shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Stock

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Director Michael W. Clarke bought 20,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $165,516.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRS opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.64 million, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Partners Bancorp has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $8.68.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 6.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Partners Bancorp by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

