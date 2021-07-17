Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $31,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $137,292.00. Also, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.32. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.