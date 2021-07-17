MML Investors Services LLC Has $835,000 Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $132.04 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.94. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.