MML Investors Services LLC Has $809,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Centene by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Centene by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Centene by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.36. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. raised their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,883 shares of company stock worth $6,337,090 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

