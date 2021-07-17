MML Investors Services LLC Trims Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,210 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.37% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,166,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of FVC opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.