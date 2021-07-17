Stephens Inc. AR Has $50,000 Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.82 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. FBN Securities began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,643,569 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

