Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 387 at Barclays

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEZ. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 419 ($5.47).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 350.70 ($4.58) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 320.62. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 459.40 ($6.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47.

In other Beazley news, insider David Roberts acquired 16,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

