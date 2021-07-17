Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Given New C$8.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.35.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$5.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.75.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.