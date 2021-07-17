Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €110.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) price objective on Puma in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €100.16 ($117.84).

ETR PUM opened at €101.40 ($119.29) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is €95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a fifty-two week high of €104.85 ($123.35).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

