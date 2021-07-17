Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CABGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $36.95 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlsberg A/S (CABGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.