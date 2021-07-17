Nord/LB Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.75 ($75.00).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €58.52 ($68.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is €53.57. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12-month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

