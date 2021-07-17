Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.97 ($8.20).

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €6.50 ($7.65) on Friday. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion and a PE ratio of 14.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.76.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

