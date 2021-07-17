ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 5,800 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,100 ($79.70).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 3,940 ($51.48) on Friday. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,872.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.