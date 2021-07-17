ImageCoin (IMG) Price Up 12.8% This Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $246,864.37 and $127,790.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,302,566 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

