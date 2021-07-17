Phantasma Energy Hits Market Cap of $681,281.88 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $681,281.88 and $667.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00102299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00144821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,455.98 or 1.00287181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars.

