Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Tops $0.35

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $136,742.61 and $80,763.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00221928 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001136 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.68 or 0.00773707 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,424 coins and its circulating supply is 391,176 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DYNMTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.